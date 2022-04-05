Search

05 Apr 2022

The final collaboration between Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh is ‘the ultimate legacy car’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed its final collaboration piece with the late designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh.

The Maybach by Virgil Abloh is a fully loaded S-Class S680 and was designed last year by Abloh with Mercedes-Benz Group’s chief design officer Gorden Wagener.

The model has a unique two-tone exterior paint job, with a glossy obsidian black on the top half and a sandy hue for the bottom half and wheels.

Inside the two-tone colour theme continues, with the S-Class in a four-seat configuration. Most of the upholstery and trim has the lighter sand colour, with black used as an accent. A special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo is inscribed in the piano black trim in the centre console as well as other areas inside the vehicle.

A one-off version of the MBUX infotainment system has been included within the Abloh Maybach, described as a ‘more luxurious’ version. Various aspects have been subtly redesigned, such as the home logo and profile pictures.

All customers will receive a custom-made wooden box covered in the sand-coloured leather like the car’s upholstery. Inside is a 1/18 scale replica of the car, two car keys and a carabiner hook.

Wagener said: “I’m incredibly proud of the work we have created in collaboration with Virgil. From Project Geländewagen, which set the benchmark for fashion/automotive collaborations with our iconic G-Class, to Project Maybach which brought the distinguished Mercedes-Maybach heritage into the future, together with Virgil we truly broke new ground.

“The limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh exemplifies the symbiosis between innovative design and ultimate craftsmanship now available on the road.”

Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois in America in 1980 and died from cancer in November 2021. He was best known as the founder and creative director of the Off White fashion brand, as well as being the men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

