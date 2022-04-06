Search

06 Apr 2022

Mercedes adds new entry-level engine to SL range

Mercedes adds new entry-level engine to SL range

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 5:52 PM

Mercedes has expanded its SL range with a new 2.0-litre petrol option.

Sitting alongside two V8-powered variants, the SL 43 is said to use turbocharger technology taken directly from Formula 1. This electric exhaust gas turbocharger is a world-first for a production car, according to Mercedes.

Overall, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit produces 375bhp and 480Nm of torque, while a 48-volt electrical system with a belt-driven starter-generator brings a 12bhp boost in certain circumstances, too.

Essentially, the technology sees an electric motor integrated into the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. By electronically controlling this motor, the response from idle speed is improved, as is the response across the ‘entire speed range’, according to Mercedes. The firm says that the engine responds ‘even more spontaneously to the accelerator pedal’, in fact.

Linked to a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending drive to the rear wheels, the SL 43 can manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 170mph.

Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG, said: “With this technology, the SL also has an outstanding performance range in its entry-level version. This means that our seemingly smallest SL combines the typical AMG Driving Performance with luxury and comfort at the absolute top level. What’s more, with this innovative engine we are undoubtedly also appealing to a wider clientèle.”

The SL 43 gets a series of details to distinguish it from the other models in the line-up, including round tailpipes – different to the angular ones fitted to V8-powered versions – and differentiated front and rear aprons. All cars get 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, though these can be upgraded to 20- or 21-inch versions as optional extras. The same fabric folding soft top is used on this model, too.

Prices for the SL 43 have yet to be announced but are likely to be revealed soon.

