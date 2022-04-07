Search

07 Apr 2022

MG Motor UK continues its impressive growth with strong start to 2022

07 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

MG Motor UK is continuing to see strong sales in 2022 following its record 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the British-based car maker sold 12,838 units, an increase of 124.6 per cent on the same period last year.

Although MG continues to have a relatively small market share of 3.31 per cent (up from 1.45 per cent in 2021), the firm has demonstrated the impressive growth it has seen by comparing its current sales figures with totals in recent years.

In January and February this year, MG sold 4,471 vehicles, which was more than it sold across all of 2017. Meanwhile, the 9,367 sales seen in March was more than the whole of 2018.

MG says it has seen large growth across all fuel types, with petrol up 155 per cent, plug-in hybrids up 441 per cent and electric vehicles up 40 per cent. However, it is the latter that has driven the firm’s sales in recent years, as it has offered some of the most affordable EVs on the market.

This appeal has seen the brand add 39 new dealerships over the past 12 months, including large groups such as Vertu Motors, RRG and Arnold Clark.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the results we have achieved in the first quarter and that the incredible momentum we built in over the course of a record-breaking 2021 has carried into the new year.

“We are particularly pleased because it means that our core message of cutting edge technology, great quality and exciting cars all at an affordable price is clearly resonating with our target demographic.”

Pigounakis also showed optimism that these sales would continue, noting that the firm would be adding two new models to its line-up this year.

