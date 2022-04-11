Search

12 Apr 2022

Maserati’s upcoming GranTurismo Folgore EV showcased in prototype form

Maserati's upcoming GranTurismo Folgore EV showcased in prototype form

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Maserati’s new electric vehicle – the GranTurismo Folgore – has been showcased undergoing testing on the streets of Rome in prototype form.

The GranTurismo Folgore – which is due to arrive in production form next year – was used for the Rome E-Prix to take Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares to the city’s Formula E circuit.

Arriving as Maserati’s first fully electric vehicle, the GranTurismo Folgore will be made at the firm’s Mirafiori production facility, which is where its predecessor was made. Maserati claims that it will offer ‘cutting-edge technical solutions, superb performance, comfort and elegance, all typical of the Trident.’

Maserati has already committed to going fully electric by 2030, with its line-up of electric cars completed by 2025. The GranTurismo will be the first Maserati to adopt electric power, but will be followed by electric versions of the Grecale SUV, MC20 supercar and the Quattroporte saloon.

The Italian firm will also produce an electric version of its Levante SUV. Folgore – the term Maserati is using for all of its electric vehicles – essentially means ‘lightning’ in Italian.

Though somewhat disguised, the GranTurismo’’s exterior design can easily be seen. Maserati’s trademark grille stands up at the front with a large trident emblem housed within it. The thin headlights sit on either side of a muscular bonnet design, while a long wheelbase helps to give the car a distinctly sporty look.

It’s expected that we’ll get a clearer look at the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore later this year.

