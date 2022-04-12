Search

12 Apr 2022

New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica optimised for road and track

New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica optimised for road and track

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

The new Lamborghini Tecnica has been revealed, promising a fun driving experience on both the road and track.

Previous iterations of the Huracan have been focused on one or the other, but the Tecnica aims to bring together the best of both worlds to build the ultimate all-rounder.

At its core it uses the rear-wheel drive set-up from the Huracan Evo, but this is paired with the engine from the hardocre, track-focused STO model.

As such, the 5.2-litre V10 powertrain makes 631bhp (about 30bhp than the Evo) and 565Nm of torque.

The Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering, which improves agility at lower speeds and stability when going faster. In each driving mode, there is a unique calibration for every aspect of the dynamic system – including torque vectoring, suspension and traction control – to offer a unique experience in each.

To demonstrate its road and track nature, the Strada mode is much closer to the regular Evo model, while Corsa brings the model’s character closer to that of the STO.

For example, the Strada mode is tuned for comfortable everyday driving, while switching to Sport allows for a little more oversteer for driver enjoyment. Meanwhile, the Corsa mode sharpens every response to the driver’s input.

The Tecnica also gets a new look, with a focus on being lightweight and aerodynamically efficient. There’s a new carbon-fibre bonnet, while the new front bumper incorporates an air curtain for the first time on this model.

At the rear, there’s a new vertical glass window, carbon-fibre engine cover and new hexagonal exhaust pipes. The fixed wing contributes to an increase in rear downforce of 35 per cent, while drag is actually down 20 per cent compared with the Huracan Evo.

Inside, the sports seats are height adjustable and there’s a new infotainment system that provides all the relevant information about the car’s dynamic settings while retaining important connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini CEO, said: “The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself.”

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will go on sale later this year and is expected to be priced in excess of £200,000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media