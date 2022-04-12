New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica optimised for road and track

The new Lamborghini Tecnica has been revealed, promising a fun driving experience on both the road and track.

Previous iterations of the Huracan have been focused on one or the other, but the Tecnica aims to bring together the best of both worlds to build the ultimate all-rounder.

At its core it uses the rear-wheel drive set-up from the Huracan Evo, but this is paired with the engine from the hardocre, track-focused STO model.

As such, the 5.2-litre V10 powertrain makes 631bhp (about 30bhp than the Evo) and 565Nm of torque.

The Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering, which improves agility at lower speeds and stability when going faster. In each driving mode, there is a unique calibration for every aspect of the dynamic system – including torque vectoring, suspension and traction control – to offer a unique experience in each.

To demonstrate its road and track nature, the Strada mode is much closer to the regular Evo model, while Corsa brings the model’s character closer to that of the STO.

We are proud to present the newest Huracán Super Sports Car: Huracán Tecnica. An evolution of Huracán EVO RWD, it boasts an increase of 30 CV on the latter and can reach 0-100 km/h in 3.2 secs.#Lamborghini ​CO2 Emission and Fuel consumption Combined: https://t.co/zr6fo0ia3H — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) April 12, 2022

For example, the Strada mode is tuned for comfortable everyday driving, while switching to Sport allows for a little more oversteer for driver enjoyment. Meanwhile, the Corsa mode sharpens every response to the driver’s input.

The Tecnica also gets a new look, with a focus on being lightweight and aerodynamically efficient. There’s a new carbon-fibre bonnet, while the new front bumper incorporates an air curtain for the first time on this model.

At the rear, there’s a new vertical glass window, carbon-fibre engine cover and new hexagonal exhaust pipes. The fixed wing contributes to an increase in rear downforce of 35 per cent, while drag is actually down 20 per cent compared with the Huracan Evo.

Inside, the sports seats are height adjustable and there’s a new infotainment system that provides all the relevant information about the car’s dynamic settings while retaining important connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini CEO, said: “The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself.”

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will go on sale later this year and is expected to be priced in excess of £200,000.