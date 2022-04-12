Search

12 Apr 2022

UK motorists faced £18 billion car repair bill over the past year

UK motorists faced £18 billion car repair bill over the past year

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

UK motorists paid out more than £18 billion in vehicle repairs over the past year, with the average car owner forking out £803 each.

The research found repair costs ranged from £37 to almost £1,796, with 64 per cent of the 2,320 UK drivers surveyed saying they had had to pay out for repairs at some point over the past 12 months.

With the latest Government statistics indicating that there are 35.9 million driving licence holders, multiplying the average cost of repairs to account for this number indicates £18.5bn worth of repairs.

When asked what repairs they’d had to pay for, 62 per cent said they had had to replace tyres, while 52 per cent had paid for brake repairs.

Meanwhile, 43 per cent said they had repaired or replaced a windscreen, 29 per cent had their wheels aligned, and 20 per cent had replaced spark plugs.

James Jackson, CEO of vehicle repair finance provider Bumper.co.uk, which conducted the survey, said: “High repair costs can leave some road users feeling unable to maintain a vehicle and therefore unable to travel for both essential reasons, such as work or childcare, and also to do the things they love, such as visit friends and family or even go on holiday.”

Unsurprisingly, the largest repair bill faced by those surveyed was in London, with Oxford the second highest (£1,587) and Bristol (£1,267) in third. The lowest repair of £37 was in Liverpool, with the next lowest being £61 in Newcastle and £85 in Cardiff.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media