13 Apr 2022

Government announces almost £2m funding for innovative transport projects

Government announces almost £2m funding for innovative transport projects

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

The Government has announced £1.95 million of funding towards innovative transport proposals that support ‘a greener and more efficient transport future’.

The money has been shared between 51 projects, which is the largest number in the history of the Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG).

Makesense Technology Ltd is one of the companies that has received funding. It is developing a system to guide visually impaired people through the public transport network.

The system is centred around a handheld device that can scan the area ahead of the user and provide feedback, such as vibrations, and can alert them to any obstacles in their direction of travel.

Another project is being run by AJEA Products Ltd, providing autonomous flood protection. Self-deploying barriers can be installed at train stations and pop up when floods are detected, preventing journeys from being disrupted by extreme weather.

Elsewhere, funding has been provided for a control system for the world’s first hydrogen fuel container facility for zero emission ships, and a new steering system for HGVs that will reduce tyre wear and carbon emissions, as well as making it easier to manoeuvre.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said: “Innovation funded as part of TRIG could be the key to unlocking a more efficient and safer transport system for tomorrow.

“I support the ingenious ideas of this year’s cohort every step of the way and wish the successful applicants all the very best. I look forward to seeing the ideas develop to boost our green agenda and create high-skilled jobs across the UK.”

This is the 11th round of funding for TRIG, which has provided more than £6 million in grants since launching in 2014.

News

