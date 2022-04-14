Search

14 Apr 2022

Range Rover Velar range expands with sporty HST versions

Range Rover Velar range expands with sporty HST versions

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Land Rover has expanded the line-up of its Range Rover Velar with a new performance-focused HST trim level.

It’s the first time the mid-size Range Rover Velar has been available in a ‘HST’ guise, and it joins Land Rover’s smaller Evoque and larger Sport that are already offered in this specification.

For the Velar, the HST is available with the choice of a 395bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine (badged P400) or with a 296bhp 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel unit (D300). Other changes include standard-fit electronic air suspension with ‘Adaptive Dynamics’, which constantly monitors the road surface and adjusts the suspension accordingly. Configurable driver settings also allows owners to tailor the car to their preferences.

In terms of design, the Velar HST is based around the R-Dynamic styling kit but adds a black roof and full exterior Black Package. A new Arroios Grey colour is also exclusive to the model – alongside the regular colour palette – as are unique 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, the model gets a suede cloth headlining and steering wheel, along with a sliding panoramic roof.

The rest of the Range Rover Velar line-up has also been lightly revised for 2022, with the ‘Velar Edition’ special model reintroduced as a supplementary version to the R-Dynamic SE specification, while Amazon Alexa is now available on Velar models fitted with Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and the online connectivity package.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: “The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort.”

The Range Rover Velar HST is now available to order, with prices starting from £71,315.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media