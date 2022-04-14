Range Rover Velar range expands with sporty HST versions

Land Rover has expanded the line-up of its Range Rover Velar with a new performance-focused HST trim level.

It’s the first time the mid-size Range Rover Velar has been available in a ‘HST’ guise, and it joins Land Rover’s smaller Evoque and larger Sport that are already offered in this specification.

For the Velar, the HST is available with the choice of a 395bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine (badged P400) or with a 296bhp 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel unit (D300). Other changes include standard-fit electronic air suspension with ‘Adaptive Dynamics’, which constantly monitors the road surface and adjusts the suspension accordingly. Configurable driver settings also allows owners to tailor the car to their preferences.

In terms of design, the Velar HST is based around the R-Dynamic styling kit but adds a black roof and full exterior Black Package. A new Arroios Grey colour is also exclusive to the model – alongside the regular colour palette – as are unique 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, the model gets a suede cloth headlining and steering wheel, along with a sliding panoramic roof.

The rest of the Range Rover Velar line-up has also been lightly revised for 2022, with the ‘Velar Edition’ special model reintroduced as a supplementary version to the R-Dynamic SE specification, while Amazon Alexa is now available on Velar models fitted with Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and the online connectivity package.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: “The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort.”

The Range Rover Velar HST is now available to order, with prices starting from £71,315.