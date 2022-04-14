Search

14 Apr 2022

Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept previews look of firm’s future EVs

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 10:55 AM

Genesis has unveiled the Speedium Coupe, a concept that previews what people can expect from the firm’s ‘next wave of electric vehicles’.

Based on the original Genesis X Concept, the Speedium Coupe takes its name from ‘the passion for motorsports’ felt by Genesis designers. At the front, the Genesis Two Lines lights have been expanded to run the full width of the car, integrating the daytime running lamps with the low beam and high beam lights.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis. “This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design.

“This isn’t a show car — it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA.”

Running along the side of the car is the Genesis Parabolic line – something that can be seen on the firm’s production cars – while around the back there are V-shaped brake lights. The whole car is finished in a colour called ‘Inje Green’.

The Speedium was unveiled at Genesis House in New York, the firm’s new home in America. With three floors, it incorporates features such as a basement with floor-to-ceiling LED-lit staging, while there’s even a terrace garden outside the second floor with views over the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Hudson River.

Genesis currently has a six-strong model line-up in the UK, ranging from the G70 saloon right the way up to the GV80 SUV. It recently announced its first fully electric model – the GV60 – which brings a range of up to 310 miles from a single charge.

