Search

14 Apr 2022

The Mercedes Vision EQXX covers 626 miles on one charge

The Mercedes Vision EQXX covers 626 miles on one charge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Mercedes has put its Vision EQXX electric car to the test with 626 miles conducted on a single charge.

Travelling from Mercedes-Benz’s site in Sindelfingen, Germany, the Vision EQXX was driven across the Swiss Alps and northern Italy, before heading towards its final destination of Cassis on the Côte d’Azur, France.

Undertaken at regular road speeds – with a fast-lane section on the German autobahn at speeds of up to 87mph – the route left the Vision EQXX’s batteries at around 15 per cent, leaving 87 miles of range remaining. It achieved an average energy consumption of 8.7kWh per 100 kilometres, too.

The long-distance drive was undertaken with the charging socket point on the car sealed, with the whole journey accompanied by an independent expert from German certification body TÜV Süd.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “We did it! Powering through more than 1,000 kilometres with ease on a single battery charge and a consumption of only 8.7 kWh/100 km in real-world traffic conditions.

“The Vision EQXX is the most efficient Mercedes ever built. The technology programme behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles. It underpins our strategic aim to ‘Lead in Electric’”.

The EQXX’s efficiency lies within its aerodynamic properties which allow it to effectively cut through the air. With its smoothed-out body style, it gives ‘the wind virtually nothing to grab hold of’, according to Mercedes, while because the car is 50mm narrowed at the rear than the front, the rear wheels roll in the slipstream of the fronts. There’s also an active rear diffuser that automatically deploys at 37mph to help reduce drag further.

The EQXX also uses low roll-resistance tyres developed specifically for the car by Bridgestone, incorporating a large diameter but a narrow tread.

A fixed solar panel roof with 117 solar cells is used to power a 12-volt battery which, in turn, is used to supply energy to the auxiliary systems such as the satellite navigation. By removing the load off the primary batteries, this system increases range and Mercedes claims that it boosts range by more than two per cent, or around 16 miles over the 626-mile journey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media