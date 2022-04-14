Search

14 Apr 2022

Harley-Davidson reveals new Nightster that debuts 975cc engine

Harley-Davidson reveals new Nightster that debuts 975cc engine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Harley-Davidson has revealed the new Nightster, which has been introduced as an update to the Sportster at the entry point to the brand’s motorcycles.

Described as ‘a leap forward in performance and design’, it will retain the classic Sportster silhouette with a new 975cc engine and electronic rider aids and features.

That powertrain is called Revolution Max 975T and it’s a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin with a torque band that keeps flat across the power band. Its power delivery has been designed to offer strong acceleration while remaining ‘robust’ in the mid-range. It makes 89bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Harley-Davidson says the engine’s hydraulic valve lash adjustment means it operates quietly and eliminates the need for costly and complicated servicing. Meanwhile, internal balancers reduce engine vibration to improve rider comfort, but retain ‘just enough vibration to make the motorcycle feel alive’.

The Nightster is designed to be ideal for urban travel, with a lightweight chassis making it more nimble, and it comes with mid foot controls and a low-rise handlebar too. Its low seat and narrow profile mean most riders should be able to comfortably get their feet down when stopped.

Rider assistance technology includes ABS to prevent the wheels locking under braking, a traction control system to limit wheel spin under acceleration, and a drag-torque slip control system, which adjusts engine torque to avoid wheel slip under aggressive engine braking.

There are three ride modes available. Road mode reduces throttle response and increases the assistance systems’ inputs to make riding easier, while sport mode unleashes the bike’s full potential, with all of the power and reduced assistance intervention. Rain mode significantly holds back engine power to reduce the chance of slipping in low grip conditions.

Looks-wise, the American firm says the Nightster is a fresh design from the ground up, though still conveying the classic Sportster styling cues.

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is available now, with prices starting at £12,995.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media