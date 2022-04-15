Search

15 Apr 2022

Five of the wildest electric hypercars

Five of the wildest electric hypercars

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

There are plenty of car enthusiasts that aren’t keen on electric vehicles, generally complaining that their quiet powertrains make them boring.

However, the nature of an electric motor means that it can deliver maximum torque as soon as you press the accelerator, meaning even the most mundane models can have sprightly performance.

Unsurprisingly, there are companies that are taking advantage of the performance opportunities that this presents, with new and established car makers popping up with high-performance EVs.

With the latest example just revealed by Deus Automobiles, we’ve highlighted five of the most exciting electric hypercars…

Deus Vayanne

Sometimes when new companies appear with big claims about a new car, they’re to be met with scepticism. However, Austrian firm Deus has teamed up with established engineering firms Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering to create the Vayanne.

Its electric motors make 2,167bhp and 2,000Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time below two seconds and a 248mph top speed. It has a sleek design that is focused around infinity loops at the front and rear.

Lotus Evija

Lotus is most famous for building lightweight sports cars, so its move to electric vehicles might not seem logical. However, it wants to use its knowledge in reducing weight to make some of the lightest EVs around.

The Evija is its flagship electric vehicle, and is said to make 1,972bhp with a top speed in excess of 200mph. Despite this incredible performance, it should still travel around 215 miles per charge.

Pininfarina Battista

Pininfarina is famous for helping car companies make their cars look prettier, so it’s no surprise to see its own vehicle has a simple elegance that many in this market would kill for.

It’s not form over function, though, as it makes almost 1,900bhp and is another car that’ll shred Tarmac on its way to 60mph in under two seconds. It has an impressively large battery at 120kWh, which means it has a range if over 300 miles.

Rimac Nevera

You might not have heard of Rimac Automobili, but this Croatian firm has built a solid reputation building electrified powertrain parts for major manufacturers. It also builds its own electric cars, with the latest being the Nevera.

It gets its name from a ‘sudden and mighty storm’ that races across the Mediterranean sea off Croatia, and its name is apt – the Nevera has similar performance to those above, but boasts the highest top speed at over 250mph.

Tesla Roadster

This one’s a controversial inclusion, because Tesla boss Elon Musk has been talking about the Roadster since 2017. The company has even been taking $50,000 (£38,000) deposits while delaying the car again and again. The latest claim is that it will go on sale in 2023, but who knows if this will prove correct?

Considering it’s been about five years since its announcement, its claimed performance figures are bang on the money for the competition that has arisen since. A 0-60mph time of 1.9 seconds has been mooted, with a 250mph top speed.

One interesting point is that it is said to cost between $200,000 and $250,000 ((£152,000 to £190,000), which would make it considerably less expensive than most of the cars above, which can cost over £1 million.

