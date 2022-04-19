Search

19 Apr 2022

Mercedes EQS SUV arrives with high-tech interior and seven seat option

Mercedes EQS SUV arrives with high-tech interior and seven seat option

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Mercedes has expanded its electric line-up of cars with the introduction of its new EQS SUV.

Bringing the option of up to seven seats, the EQS SUV boasts the same level of design and technology as the firm’s EQS saloon but with a more spacious, practical bodystyle.

It’ll be available with three powertrains in the EQS450+, EQS450 4Matic and the EQS580 4Matic. The entry-point EQS450+ uses a rear-driven setup, bringing 355bhp and 568Nm, as well as a range of between 333 and 410 miles.

Move up to the EQS450 4Matic and you gain all-wheel-drive and though outright power might be the same as the EQS450+, torque takes a big leap up to 800Nm while its range stands at between 315 and 380 miles.

Finally, there’s the tip-top EQS480 4Matic. As well as all-wheel-drive it brings 536bhp and 858Nm as well as a range of between 315 and 380 miles.

All versions boast the ability to charge at up to 200kW, allowing 155 miles of range to be added in as little as 15 minutes.

Inside, there’s a spacious and practical cabin with space for up to seven people, while the middle row has a range of electric adjustment, meaning that it can be moved forward or back depending on whether you need more legroom or boot space. All cars come with five seats as standard, with the extra two chairs added as an optional extra.

Even with the second row put into its rearmost position, there’s still 654 litres of boot space, rising to 880 litres with them slid forward. With all seats down, 2,100 litres of room is freed up. These numbers shrink slightly in the seven-seater version, with 195 litres available with all seats in place, or 800 litres with the rearmost row folded down. All seats being folded down gives up to 2,020 litres of storage.

Up front you’ll find Mercedes’ latest Hyperscreen system. Available as an option, it combines three screens underneath one curved piece of glass to create one super-wide display. There’s a front passenger display, a central display for navigation and media functions, and then a full driver’s display.

There is also the option to have two 11.6-inch displays located on the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats, giving middle-row occupants added entertainment.

The exterior of the EQS SUV follows suit from the firm’s other EVs, with a large front light bar connecting the slim headlights, with a smoothed-off black grille placed in the middle. Flush door handles complete the aerodynamic look, while there are alloy wheels available in sizes up to 22 inches.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media