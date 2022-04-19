Mercedes EQS SUV arrives with high-tech interior and seven seat option

Mercedes has expanded its electric line-up of cars with the introduction of its new EQS SUV.

Bringing the option of up to seven seats, the EQS SUV boasts the same level of design and technology as the firm’s EQS saloon but with a more spacious, practical bodystyle.

It’ll be available with three powertrains in the EQS450+, EQS450 4Matic and the EQS580 4Matic. The entry-point EQS450+ uses a rear-driven setup, bringing 355bhp and 568Nm, as well as a range of between 333 and 410 miles.

Move up to the EQS450 4Matic and you gain all-wheel-drive and though outright power might be the same as the EQS450+, torque takes a big leap up to 800Nm while its range stands at between 315 and 380 miles.

Finally, there’s the tip-top EQS480 4Matic. As well as all-wheel-drive it brings 536bhp and 858Nm as well as a range of between 315 and 380 miles.

All versions boast the ability to charge at up to 200kW, allowing 155 miles of range to be added in as little as 15 minutes.

Inside, there’s a spacious and practical cabin with space for up to seven people, while the middle row has a range of electric adjustment, meaning that it can be moved forward or back depending on whether you need more legroom or boot space. All cars come with five seats as standard, with the extra two chairs added as an optional extra.

Even with the second row put into its rearmost position, there’s still 654 litres of boot space, rising to 880 litres with them slid forward. With all seats down, 2,100 litres of room is freed up. These numbers shrink slightly in the seven-seater version, with 195 litres available with all seats in place, or 800 litres with the rearmost row folded down. All seats being folded down gives up to 2,020 litres of storage.

Up front you’ll find Mercedes’ latest Hyperscreen system. Available as an option, it combines three screens underneath one curved piece of glass to create one super-wide display. There’s a front passenger display, a central display for navigation and media functions, and then a full driver’s display.

There is also the option to have two 11.6-inch displays located on the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats, giving middle-row occupants added entertainment.

The exterior of the EQS SUV follows suit from the firm’s other EVs, with a large front light bar connecting the slim headlights, with a smoothed-off black grille placed in the middle. Flush door handles complete the aerodynamic look, while there are alloy wheels available in sizes up to 22 inches.