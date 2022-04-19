Search

19 Apr 2022

The 1,000bhp Hennessey Mammoth 6×6 truck rolls off the production line

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Hennessey has confirmed that production of the Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX has begun in Texas.

The famed American tuner is well-known for creating high-performance versions of American models, but has gone the extra mile with this upgraded Dodge Ram TRX.

The most notable change is the addition of a third axle, positioned at the rear. It also gets a mountain off-road kit to lift the ride height, while suspension comes from Bilstein with 20-inch alloy wheels and 37-inch off-road tyres.

All of these additions contribute to a truck that will dwarf others on the road, standing at almost seven feet tall.

Under the bonnet there have been changes too, with the Ram’s engine overhauled to produce an extra 300bhp. The 6.2-litre supercharged ‘Hellcat’ V8’s new output is 1,012bhp with 1,314Nm of torque.

The third axle extends the vehicle’s length by four feet, which means the load bed has an even bigger capacity than before.

The Hennessey Mammoth 6×6 costs from $449,950 (£345,700), which includes the purchase of the base Dodge Ram. Also included are new front and rear numbers, a dazzling array of LED lights and a bespoke interior. All Mammoths come with a two-year/24,000-mile warranty.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12!

“Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

This is not the first 6×6 made by Hennessey. It has delivered more than 20 VelociRaptor 6×6 models, based on the Ford F150, and Goliath 6×6, based on the Chevrolet Silverado.

