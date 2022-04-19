Search

20 Apr 2022

One-in-five consider going electric as fuel prices increase – survey

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Rising fuel prices and the cost of living crisis are causing close to one-in-five car buyers to consider an electric vehicle, a new survey has revealed.

Research of 1,113 in-market car buyers by WhatCar found that 19.3 per cent of those who had previously not been considering an electric car are now considering the switch following increases in fuel prices.

Additionally, 43.31 per cent of buyers have had their next car purchase influenced by fuel prices and the general increase in living costs, with these people now considering different makes or models, delaying their purchase or looking at EVs as a way to reduce their running costs.

Steve Huntingford, editor of WhatCar, said: “With rising fuel prices and growing inflation, it’s easy to see why many buyers are now starting to consider an electric car. With more models to choose from and lower running costs, the case for electric vehicles is only growing.”

WhatCar also asked those drivers who weren’t interested in an electric vehicle how much fuel prices would have to rise by in order to get them to consider the switch. While 58.58 per cent said that they didn’t know, 20.71 per cent said that fuel would have to cost between £2 and £3 a litre for them to think about changing to an EV, while 10.65 per cent said that prices of £3 to £4 would lead them to consider an electric vehicle.

