Search

21 Apr 2022

Citroen to discontinue C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July

Citroen to discontinue C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Citroen has announced that it will end production of its once-popular C4 SpaceTourer MPV in July due to ‘changing customer habits’.

Citroen first entered the MPV segment in 1994 with its Evasion (badged as Synergie in the UK), and since then has sold almost 4.5m models in this segment, with key success stemming from the Xsara Picasso (sold between 1999 and 2012), which amassed 1.76m sales on its own.

The French brand dropped the ‘Picasso’ nomenclature in 2018, replacing it with the ‘SpaceTourer’ for its C4-based MPVs. Citroen has said that ‘existing orders will be completed’ , with production of the Grand C4 SpaceTourer coming to an end at the firm’s plant in Virgo, Spain, in July.

‘Changing customer habits’ is given as the reason for the model’s demise, a trend reflected across the industry, with firms such as Vauxhall, Kia and Renault all no longer competing in this once-popular segment.

Citroen says that the C5 Aircross SUV and large C5X hatchback ‘mean the Grand C4 SpaceTourer is bowing out’, though the firm will continue to offer van-based MPV models with its e-Berlingo and e-SpaceTourer. Both of these cars are now purely sold with electric powertrains, in-line with the brand’s strategy to clean-up its range.

Production of the e-Berlingo will also move to Stellantis’ plant in Ellesmere Port, Liverpool, later this year – formerly the home of the Vauxhall Astra. Here, the Citroen e-Berlingo will be manufactured alongside sibling models from Peugeot and Vauxhall.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media