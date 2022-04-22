The Toyota GR86 sold out in the UK in just 90 minutes

The new Toyota GR86 sold out its UK allocation in just 90 minutes, after going on sale on Wednesday (April 20).

The model’s predecessor, the GT86, was well received by enthusiasts for being an affordable sports car, but its sales never set the world alight.

However, hype for this new model has seen early adopters snap up all models initially bound for these shores through an exclusively online ordering process.

Anyone who wasn’t able to place an order before the allocation sold out can now join a waiting list in case there are any cancellations. The same ‘first come, first served’ process that applied to the ordering process continues to apply to the waiting list, based on when prospective buyers signed up.

It is unclear when – or if – further units will be made available to UK buyers beyond these cancellations. Speaking to Autocar magazine, Toyota said a further allocation is ‘“not in the plan at this stage”.

Mark Roden, Toyota GB operations director, said: “The phenomenal response to GR86 is a sign of how it is fulfilling its role as a thoroughbred sports car that’s affordable as well as thrilling to drive.

“Our Gazoo Racing-engineered models – GR Supra and GR Yaris – have generated an exceptional buzz with their competition-tuned performance and handling, helping raise expectations of what GR86 will deliver.”

Prices for the new Toyota GR86 start at £29,995 for the manual model and £32,085 for the automatic version.

First customers were given an enticing finance opportunity for the manual version, with monthly payments of £299 with a £4,777 customer deposit on a 42-month contract with 4.9 per cent APR.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment display with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive LED headlights and ultrasuede and leather seat upholstery.