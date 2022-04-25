Hyundai updates Ioniq 5 with new battery and upgraded technology

Hyundai has given its Ioniq 5 a boost with a series of new features and a new battery option.
The new 77.4kWh battery brings a claimed total range of 315 miles and the entire setup delivers more power than the older 72.6kWh battery option – up 11bhp to a total of 321bhp.
The Ioniq 5 will also be available with video-based interior and exterior mirrors, while a camera mounted in the car’s rear spoiler creates a panoramic rear-facing view of the car too. All cars now get a battery heater and conditioning feature as standard, which can ensure that the battery is at its optimal temperature when travelling to a charging point. This helps to improve charging performance in hot, cold or ambient temperatures.
A new Namsan Edition – named after the mountain in Seoul, Korea – brings the ‘highest possible equipment and powertrain specifications’, according to Hyundai. Highlights include a full-length glass roof and the aforementioned digital side mirrors. It’s priced from £52,900.
The Ioniq 5 line-up now kicks off with the SE Connect 58kWh. Priced from £39,400, this version brings a range of up to 238 miles and includes standard equipment such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless device charging and adaptive cruise control.
Step up to Premium grade – priced from £41,900 – and you gain Hyundai’s Vehicle to Load system, which allows the car’s energy to be used to power auxiliary appliances via a three-pin plug. Part leather upholstery is also included, while there’s the option to choose from either 58kWh or 77.4kWh battery packs.
Finally, there’s Ultimate trim which, at £48,400, adds the surround-view monitor as well as 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats – with heated rear seats – and a full Bose premium sound system.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.