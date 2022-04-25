Search

25 Apr 2022

Nissan demonstrates next-generation collision avoidance technology

Nissan demonstrates next-generation collision avoidance technology

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Nissan has today been demonstrating its next-generation driver assistance technology, which can help avoid collisions.

The system can see the world in real-time, analyse its surroundings, and interpret when a collision is about to take place so that it can safely work to avoid it.

It uses LIDAR, radar and cameras to detect the shape and size of objects as well as the environment that is being driven through.

As well as helping to stop crashes, the technology can see slow moving traffic and obstacles ahead, performing lane changes to get around them.

Takao Asami, senior vice president, leading global research and development, says: “Nissan has been the first to market a number of advanced driver assistance technologies.

“When we look at the future of autonomous driving, we believe that it is of utmost importance for owners to feel highly confident in the safety of their vehicle.

“We are confident that our in-development ground truth perception technology will make a significant contribution to owner confidence, reduced traffic accidents and autonomous driving in the future.”

Nissan is collaborating with companies that are experts in each aspect of the technology, for example Luminar for LIDAR and Applied Intuition for the collision avoidance software, utilising the latter’s cutting edge simulation systems.

In this case, it is important not only that the technology spots potential dangers, but is able to determine whether they are actually a threat and what action needs to be taken, if any at all.

Nissan’s investment in autonomous driving technologies is part of its Ambition 2030 plan. It sees the development of collision avoidance technology as vital, and expects the technology it has revealed today to be available on cars by the mid-2020s, and virtually every model by 2030.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media