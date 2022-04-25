Search

25 Apr 2022

Four-in-10 Brits haven’t driven for work since January 2021

Four-in-10 Brits haven’t driven for work since January 2021

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

The pandemic has had a huge impact on our driving habits, with new research suggesting 40 per cent of Brits haven’t driven for work since January 2021.

On top of this, a quarter said they had driven less for work compared with before the pandemic.

The survey of over 2,000 British people found that driving less wasn’t restricted to business, with 38 per cent saying they’d driven less for leisure than before.

Official figures from the Department for Transport’s National Travel Survey show that the average number of miles travelled for commuting declined 37 per cent to 799 in 2020. This was down 43 per cent on 2002.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, which conducted the survey, said: “With the advent of hybrid working, rising fuel costs and a more sustainably minded population, the typical motorway commute is becoming a thing of the past for thousands of people.”

Elsewhere in the study, 73 per cent said they would have to change their driving habits in some way if the price of fuel continued to rise, with 41 per cent saying they’d have to drive less.

Rising fuel prices would have a significant effect on younger people in particular, with 90 per cent of under 34s saying they would have to alter their driving.

When it comes to paying for fuel, 78 per cent say they spend less than £50 per week, but those living in the north are more likely than any other region to spend more than £50.

Car manufacturers are increasingly switching their line-ups to electric vehicles, and sales of such vehicles are on the rise. The fuel price crisis has many considering whether to make the switch from petrol and diesel for their next car, with 35 per cent of respondents saying the recent price rises mean they’re more likely to buy an EV in the future.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media