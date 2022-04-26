Search

26 Apr 2022

Mercedes unveils compact T-Class van

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Mercedes has weighed into battle against the Volkswagen Caddy with its new T-Class.

Initially available in a standard length, the T-Class offers space for five people though a long-wheelbase version with seating for seven is due to follow shortly. It uses sliding doors on both sides to allow for easy entry into the cabin, while the rear bench seat can be folded flat to provide a fully horizontal loading area.

Inside, the T-Class features many of Mercedes-Benz’s latest features, including an MBUX infotainment system with seven-inch touchscreen, alongside a multifunction steering wheel and a 5.5-inch instrument cluster ahead of the driver.

Two equipment lines – Style and Progressive – give buyers an option when it comes to specification, with all cars benefitting from 16-inch wheels and folding tables installed on the back of the front seat backrests as standard.

Progressive cars get seats finished in Artico man-made leather, as well as a chrome strip and LED headlights, among other features. A variety of standard safety systems are included toom, with highlights being crosswind assist, blind spot assist and speed limit assist.

At launch, the T-Class will be available with one diesel and one petrol engine, with each offered with you outputs. Both are four-cylinders, with the diesel-powered T160d and T180d delivering either 94bhp or 114bhp respectively, and the petrol T160 and T180 delivering respective outputs of 101 and 129bhp.

Plus, the T-Class provides the basis for the upcoming electric EQT, which follows on from the eSprinter, EQV and upcoming eCitan in the Mercedes range of battery-powered vans. Mercedes says that the production vehicle will take many design cues from the Concept EQT released in May last year.

Prices for the T-Class – as well as an official on-sale date – are expected to be announced shortly.

News

