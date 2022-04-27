Search

27 Apr 2022

MOT test could be extended to ease cost of living crisis

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Vehicles may only need to have an MOT test every two years under proposals being considered by the government to ease the UK’s cost of living crisis.

Two cabinet sources told the BBC that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps proposed to the cabinet that the need for an annual MOT could be dropped.

Once a vehicle reaches three years old it requires an annual MOT test to check its roadworthiness, with a range of components in the vehicle inspected. Any issues with a vehicle are flagged as either ‘advisories’ to monitor and repair if needed, or ‘major defects’, which automatically mean a vehicle will fail its MOT and cannot be driven on the road until repaired.

Increasing the requirement for an MOT test to two years would see the driver of a standard car save up to £54.85, or £29.65 for a motorbike.

However, motoring groups have been quick to slam the proposals, with the RAC saying it would see a “dramatic increase in the number of roadworthy vehicles”.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The purpose of an MOT is to ensure vehicles meet a basic level of safety for driving on our roads. Shifting it from annually to every two years would see a dramatic increase in the number of unroadworthy vehicles and could make our roads far less safe.”

The motor industry has also come out to say that the whole plan is “dangerous, unwanted and unreasonable”.

Stuart James, chief executive of the Independent Garage Association (IGA), told Car Dealer Magazine: “In times of economic hardship, it’s known that drivers cut back on servicing their cars and it’s the annual MOT that has kept the UK’s road safety at high levels thanks to the vital safety checks it carries out.

VW emission tests rigging

“In our opinion this whole plan is dangerous, unwanted and unreasonable.”

PA contacted the Department for Transport to ask the likelihood of a two-year MOT being introduced, but a spokesperson said they “won’t comment on cabin meetings” and that it remains “speculation”.

The government is working to find ways to help save the public money as the cost of living crisis continues, but which only costs a small amount to implement. Other proposals mentioned in the cabinet meeting include lowering the legal limits on adult supervision for children.

