Search

27 Apr 2022

New 402bhp Mercedes-AMG C43 saloon and estate revealed

New 402bhp Mercedes-AMG C43 saloon and estate revealed

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Mercedes has unveiled the first sporty version of its latest C-Class – the C43.

Available in both saloon and estate form, the new sports model borrows the same engine from the recently revealed Mercedes-AMG SL43 sports car. It might be down two cylinders on the outgoing car’s V6 engine, but the new 2.0-litre has increased power from 385bhp to 402bhp.
This is delivered to all four wheels via an AMG-developed nine-speed automatic gearbox.

It’s also a mild-hybrid – which is able to add a small 14bhp boost from its 48-volt electrical system – and is the first series production car to use an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, which helps to provide extra responsiveness, particularly from idle. Mercedes says the engine’s technology ‘derives directly from Formula 1’.

The C43 saloon can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, with the more practical estate taking a further tenth of a second. The top speed is limited to 155mph as standard, but can be raised to 165mph with an optional ‘AMG Driver’s Package’.

A range of different driving models are available as part of the ‘AMG Dynamic Select’ package, including ‘slippery’, ‘comfort’ and ‘sport plus’. The C43 also comes as standard with adaptive damper suspension, as well as rear-axle steering, which improves handling agility while also reducing the turning circle when parking.

To set it apart from the regular C-Class, the C43 gets an AMG-specific grille with chrome vertical slats, sporty air intakes and an aggressive rear diffuser.

Inside, ‘AMG Performance’ seats trimmed in man-made leather and microfibre are included as standard, along with contrasting red stitching and seat belts. The MBUX infotainment system also features AMG-specific displays and functions, including a data logger for those wanting to use their C43 on track.

Until the new four-cylinder C63 arrives later in the year, the C43 is the most powerful C-Class in the line-up. Although Mercedes hasn’t named an on sale date for the C43, first deliveries are likely before the end of 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media