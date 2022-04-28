Search

28 Apr 2022

Porsche 911 Classic reveals heritage-inspired limited-edition model

28 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Porsche has unveiled its new 911 Sport Classic – a limited-run edition that celebrates the brand’s heritage.

Developed by Porsche’s ‘Exclusive Manufaktur’ division, the model pays tribute to the German sports car brand’s past models, namely the original 911 sold between 1964 and 1973 and the 1972 911 Classic RS 2.7.

Featuring a wide body look, which is usually reserved for Porsche’s Turbo models, the Sport Classic gets a prominent rear ducktail spoiler and a distinctive double-bubble roof. Just 1,250 examples will be produced, too.

It’s not the first time Porsche has created a 911 Classic as in 2009 the 997 generation of this model also spawned this classic look. This new model comes painted in a similar Sports Grey colour that was seen on the 997 model accompanied by twin stripes on the bonnet, roof and rear spoiler.

Customers will also be able to choose to have their cars painted in black, Agate Grey, Gentian Blue or one of Porsche’s many ‘Paint to Sample’ colours.

Inside, the 911 Sport Classic uses a classic ‘Pepita’ pattern on the door panels and seat centres, using black and cognac (orange) as upholstery colours.

The 911 Sport Classic also features a unique engine – a 3.7-litre, twin-turbocharged six-cylinder unit that produces 543bhp, which is sent to the rear wheels. It’s able to go from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds, while accelerating onto a top speed of 196mph. All versions also use a manual gearbox – making it the most powerful manual 911 available today.

It’s the second classic-inspired special edition to be launched recently, following on from the 2020 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, and a further two retro special editions are in the pipeline.

Alexander Fabig, vice president of individualisation and classics at Porsche, said: “The Heritage Design models represent the most emotionally driven concepts of the Porsche product strategy.

“This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department working with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s through to the 1980s and to revive design features from those decades.”

Prices for the 911 Sport Classic start from £209,540, making it comfortably the most expensive 911 currently on the market. It’s now available to order, with first deliveries expected in the summer.

News

