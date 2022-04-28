Search

28 Apr 2022

Electric Polestar 2 updated with longer range and quicker charging speeds

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Polestar has announced a range of updates for its ‘2’ EV, which see selected versions getting a range boost, as well as further efforts to reduce the model’s carbon footprint.

Launched in 2020, the Polestar 2 was this Swedish electric car brand’s first mass-market model, and has helped the firm to grow ever since. The bulk of these updates affect the ‘Standard Range Single Motor’ car, which now uses a 69kWh battery (up from 61kWh), which sees the electric range increase from 274 miles to a claimed 295 miles.

At the same time, power increases from 221bhp to 234bhp, while it can now rapidly charge at up to 130kW as well. These changes come as a result of ‘improved cell chemistry’, the firm has said.

With Polestar having a strong focus on the environment and sustainability, the firm has worked to improve the ‘2’, which now uses aluminium sourced from smelters using renewable energy. While Polestar is working to make its cars leather-free – and currently offers a vegan upholstery option – the firm says its optional Nappa leather package now has ‘greater sustainability credentials’.

Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said: “We have revisited materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce the climate impact and increase material traceability of this award-winning car. These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime – not just with functionality and design updates but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well.”

Other changes include the addition of two new colours known as Space and Jupiter, while there are new designs for the Polestar 2’s 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels. New leather colours and trim options are available too.

