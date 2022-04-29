Search

29 Apr 2022

Freshly restored 1966 Lotus Cortina could fetch £50,000 at auction

Freshly restored 1966 Lotus Cortina could fetch £50,000 at auction

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

A stunningly restored Lotus Cortina is set to go under the hammer this summer, where it could go for £43,000.

The model was launched in 1963 and was made famous by legendary racing driver Jim Clark, who won the 1964 British Saloon Car Championship at the wheel of one.

It would continue to be a huge motorsport success, with more than 1,000 examples being homologated for various racing series.

This beautifully restored 1966 ‘mk1 Aeroflow’ model is being auctioned this summer after undergoing extensive work over a 12-month period in which ‘nothing was left untouched’.

A replacement shell has been used but keeps the original wings, with the paint job being the traditional Ermine White with Sherwood Green stripes down the side.

This particular example comes with the early Lotus gearbox with a tall first gear, only fitted to very early examples. The engine is a fully rebuilt Twin-cam, while it also gets outlets on the rear quarters because it’s the Aeroflow version.

Described as a highly collectable car, it’s going up for auction at the Classic Car Auctions (CCA) sale on June 18 at the Warwickshire Event Centre with a guide price of £40,000 to £50,000.

Another intriguing example for sale at the same auction is a 1984 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera in Guards Red. It has had more than £8,000 spent on it in the last five years and has a guide price of up to £43,000.

Gary Dunne CCA sales manager said: “We have two iconic cars of their eras, and at some point, we have all loved a red 911, they featured on posters that nearly every lad once had on their bedroom wall, I know I did!”

“The Lotus Cortina seemed to signify the start of the whole Fast Ford era, followed by the Escorts, Capris, and the whole Cosworth franchise in later years. CCA always does well with Fast Fords, I look forward to seeing what this one does on June 18.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media