02 May 2022

EV owners not put off despite rising electricity costs – survey

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 1:55 PM

Owners of electric vehicles are not being discouraged from ownership despite rising energy costs, a new survey has suggested.

Home EV charging retailer Smart Home Charge has looked into the opinions of its customers as to whether or not rising energy bills are causing them to re-think their vehicles. Of the 300 customers spoken to, 72 per cent said that they were still in favour of owning an electric vehicle as costs rise.

Until the recent spike in energy prices, home charging has been one of the most cost-effective ways to charge an electric vehicle, with domestic energy prices coming considerably under what a driver could expect to pay at a public charger.

The survey revealed that there were certain prices at which EV drivers would find it too expensive to charge at home, with 21 per cent saying that their limit was 15p/kwh or more, with 32 per cent saying that 20p/kwh or above was too much.

More than 38 per cent of people said that 30p/kwh was out of their price range for charging an electric vehicle at home.

Danny Morgan, editor and marketing manager at Smart Home Charge said: “From speaking directly with our customers through our recent survey, we can see that regardless of rising electricity prices, there is an overall lean towards ownership of EVs, which matches the uptick in nationwide EV sales over the past year or so.

“Energy price rises are all but confirmed across the country so despite these rising costs, our advice would be for EV owners to find an energy tariff designed for electric car charging at home, helping them to further reduce the running costs of their EV.”

EV owners also face higher costs when it comes to installation of the electric vehicle chargers following the Government’s removal of the grant which brought down the price of having a charger put in place at their home.

