Search

03 May 2022

Mini stops production of manual gearbox cars as supply issues tighten

Mini stops production of manual gearbox cars as supply issues tighten

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 2:25 PM

Mini has stopped the production of cars with manual gearboxes as supply chain issues continue to hamper operations.

The firm continues to see strong demand for its vehicles. In February, it came second in the top 10 best-selling models, with registrations topping 1,775 during the month.

In a statement, the firm said that ‘current circumstances are causing supply chain restrictions across the global automotive industry’ and that ‘in order to secure maximum production output to meet increasing customer demand, our product offer needs to be simplified’.

‘This solution is the most effective way to ensure production stability so that we can continue to supply all our customers with new MINIs.’

Mini currently offers a wide range of models, including three- and five-door hatchback, Countryman SUV and Clubman estate. The vast majority are available with the option of either manual or automatic gearboxes, though the former has gained momentum due to the ease of use they offer and the boost in economy they often bring.

Mini also offers an electric version of its popular hatch, though that is only available with an automatic gearbox due to the nature of the powertrain.

It is unclear when Mini will restart production of cars with manual gearboxes. One of the firm’s core plants is in Oxford, with other sites located in the Netherlands and Austria.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media