03 May 2022

Alpine celebrates Miami GP involvement with new colours for A110

03 May 2022 3:55 PM

Alpine is commemorating the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami with a new colour pack for its A110 sports car.

‘Inspired by the neon lights of Ocean Drive’, the specially named A110 South Beach Colourway will be available in two versions, blue or pink. Both get 18-inch white alloy wheels, too, while the exterior colour is brought inside the car with ‘South Beach’ floor mats embroidered in the blue or pink shade.

Blue and pink flags will be applied to both the exterior and interior of the car, while grey stitching is used on both the seats and the centre console.

May 8 will mark the first time that Formula 1 will have descended upon Miami, with the race taking place at the Miami International Autodrome.

Though the pair of colours are being used to celebrate Alpine’s F1 involvement in the Miami GP, both are actually two of the brand’s historic colours. They’re also available through the firm’s Atelier Alpine customisation program, which features 20 colours inspired by Alpine’s heritage. Buyers can also select a variety of different customisation options through this process, such as wheel finishers and brake caliper colours.

This special edition car retains the standard A110’s 1.8-litre engine, which pushes out 249bhp and 320Nm of torque as standard, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds. More powerful GT versions have the same engine, but power is lifted to 296bhp.

The South Beach option pack will be available this summer, while reservations can be made through the Alpine app from Tuesday, May 3.

