Search

03 May 2022

Lamborghini reveals new Huracan GT3 EVO2 racing car

Lamborghini reveals new Huracan GT3 EVO2 racing car

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 4:55 PM

Lamborghini has revealed its latest generation of its Huracan GT3 racing car.

Based on the manufacturer’s latest Huracan STO roadgoing model, the new GTO EVO2 follows on from the 2019 racing car, and is said to be fully compliant with the latest FIA 2022 racing and technical regulations.

Designed and developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse racing arm, the EVO2 uses the 5.2-litre V10 engine, which produces 631bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels.

Key design elements borrowed from the Huracan STO include its special aerodynamic features, and intakes. These include the hexagonal air scoops and rear fin. There are no traditional side air intakes, but rather a large scoop that’s connected to snorkel.

The Lamborghini features a fully carbon fibre bodywork designed with the brand’s Centre Stilo division, with new splitters and a diffuser maximising aerodynamic efficiency. These details, in combination with the carbon fibre floor, all help to provide greater downforce than the outgoing model.

Lamborghini also promises improved safety, helped by a redesigned rollcage and new carbon-Kevlar honeycomb side panels. Elsewhere, improved braking performance is promised thanks to new callipers and pads.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini head of motorsport, said: “The new Huracan GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car. It’s a new project that reinforces the technological transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport division and the company and inherits two difficult tasks.

“The first is to prove as successful as the previous generations of Huracan GT3, which have won more than 40 international titles in six seasons, and, second, to match its commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 Huracan racing cars since 2015.”

Lamborghini says the first examples will be delivered to customers in the second half of 2022, with the model slated to make its debut at the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours. An ‘evolution’ kit will also be offered to customers with existing Huracan GT3s.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media