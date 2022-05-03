Lamborghini reveals new Huracan GT3 EVO2 racing car

Lamborghini has revealed its latest generation of its Huracan GT3 racing car.

Based on the manufacturer’s latest Huracan STO roadgoing model, the new GTO EVO2 follows on from the 2019 racing car, and is said to be fully compliant with the latest FIA 2022 racing and technical regulations.

Designed and developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse racing arm, the EVO2 uses the 5.2-litre V10 engine, which produces 631bhp, all of which is sent to the rear wheels.

Key design elements borrowed from the Huracan STO include its special aerodynamic features, and intakes. These include the hexagonal air scoops and rear fin. There are no traditional side air intakes, but rather a large scoop that’s connected to snorkel.

The Lamborghini features a fully carbon fibre bodywork designed with the brand’s Centre Stilo division, with new splitters and a diffuser maximising aerodynamic efficiency. These details, in combination with the carbon fibre floor, all help to provide greater downforce than the outgoing model.

Lamborghini also promises improved safety, helped by a redesigned rollcage and new carbon-Kevlar honeycomb side panels. Elsewhere, improved braking performance is promised thanks to new callipers and pads.

The evolution of the STO is finally here. Introducing Huracán GT3 EVO2 racecar and the innovation it brings to the racetrack. We welcome the third generation. ​#Lamborghini #LamborghiniSC #HuracanGT3EVO2 — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) May 3, 2022

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini head of motorsport, said: “The new Huracan GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car. It’s a new project that reinforces the technological transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport division and the company and inherits two difficult tasks.

“The first is to prove as successful as the previous generations of Huracan GT3, which have won more than 40 international titles in six seasons, and, second, to match its commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 Huracan racing cars since 2015.”

Lamborghini says the first examples will be delivered to customers in the second half of 2022, with the model slated to make its debut at the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours. An ‘evolution’ kit will also be offered to customers with existing Huracan GT3s.