Search

04 May 2022

Aston Martin boss Tobias Moers leaves British sports car firm

Aston Martin boss Tobias Moers leaves British sports car firm

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 11:25 AM

Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers has stepped down from his role with the British luxury sports car brand.

He has left with immediate effect, the manufacturer said today in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

It added that he went ‘by mutual agreement’, although he’ll still ‘support the leadership team with a smooth transition until the end of July’.

Moers was previously in charge of Mercedes-AMG before joining Aston Martin in August 2020 as chief executive. His role came under scrutiny in recent months, with rumours of discontent with him at the company circulating in February, which the brand strenuously denied.

The sports car company’s weak financial results and the fact that a number of long-term Aston Martin employees recently left the company are thought to be two key bones of contention.

Replacing Moers immediately as chief executive is Amedeo Felisa, who is a former CEO of Ferrari and already a non-executive director at Aston Martin.

Joining Felisa will be Roberto Fedeli, who becomes the brand’s new chief technical officer. Fedeli is another former employee of Ferrari, and is considered to be the creator of the brand’s first hybrid model – the LaFerrari hypercar. Fedeli will officially join Aston Martin on June 1.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda executive chairman, said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation for all that Tobias has achieved. He joined Aston Martin at a critical time for the company and brought significant discipline to its operations. The benefit of these actions is clear in the improved operating performance of the company and in our great new product launches.

“Now there is a need for the business to enter a new phase of growth with a new leadership team and structure to ensure we deliver on our goals.

“Our new organisational framework will support the company to its full potential, foster greater collaboration, a more cohesive way of working, both internally and externally, especially with our strategic partners, including Mercedes-Benz AG, and further accelerate technology transfer programmes with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media