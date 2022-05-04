Search

04 May 2022

People without a driveway ‘pay nearly £1,000 more a year to charge an EV’

People without a driveway ‘pay nearly £1,000 more a year to charge an EV’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 5:25 PM

Motorists who can’t plug in an electric car at home are paying nearly £1,000 more per year to charge their vehicle than those with a driveway, it’s been claimed.

EV drivers who are able to plug in their car at home can take advantage of cheap overnight energy tariffs that make charging as affordable as possible.

According to electric car website Electrifying, which used someone driving 10,000 miles a year in a Volkswagen ID.3 58kWh as an example, it would cost just £13.75 a month to charge on the cheapest overnight electricity rates.

If it was charged on the peak home rate, that would work out at £56 per month.

However, for those without off-street parking who have to rely on public chargers, at the average cost of 50p per kilowatt hour (kWh), the same car and driver would pay £91.75 per month to charge their vehicle. This is based on a DC rapid charger, such as those found in motorway service stations and supermarket car parks.

Plugged in with a slow AC charger – such as those found in car parks and at the side of the street – based on an average of 40p per kWh, it would cost £73.50 a month to charge this way.

It means those having to rely on the most convenient public rapid chargers are paying up to £78 more each month to charge their cars, equating to £936 over the course of a year.

Electrifying says the difference in price is ‘creating a two-tiered nation’ of electric car owners, and that it ‘discriminates against those on lower incomes without access to off-street parking’.

Ginny Buckley, founder and chief executive of Electrifying, said: “Electric car ownership should not be a privilege for the more affluent, and if we want to bring everyone along on the electric journey, we need to ensure that the right infrastructure is in place – and at the right price – so that everyone can make the switch with confidence.

“The biggest saving from switching to electric comes from the overall running costs, and with petrol prices rising to record levels, driving electric gives us the opportunity to gain energy independence through using renewable power for our cars now and in the future.”

Electrifying is calling for VAT on public electric car charging points to be reduced from 20 per cent to five, to help bring the cost in line with those charging at the cheapest rates at home.

Buckley added: “Without taking steps now, we risk leaving people behind and creating
a two-tiered nation when it comes to making the switch, which is why I’m urging the Treasury to look again at VAT on public charging.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media