05 May 2022

Ferrari adds to Special Projects series with one-off SP48 Unica

Ferrari adds to Special Projects series with one-off SP48 Unica

05 May 2022 2:25 PM

Ferrari has unveiled a new one-off supercar based on its F8 Tributo.

Called the SP48 Unica, it’s one of Ferrari’s Special Projects vehicles and while it still retains some of the appearance of the base Tributo, has a series of other elements that help to differentiate it from that car.

For instance, Ferrari has used 3D prototyping and new modelling techniques to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes, while the headlights and brake air intakes have been completely reprofiled too. The rear windscreen has also been ditched entirely.

Though the interior of the car retains the F8 Tributo’s ‘technical identity’, according to Ferrari, it gains a range of other features such as black laser-perforated Alcantara on the seats and polished sill covers with a laser-embossed pattern on them. Matte carbon fibre is also used in a variety of areas across the cabin.

The ‘long-standing client’ who purchased the Unica was ‘deeply involved in every step of its creation’ and was there to influence how the final car turned out.

It isn’t clear whether Ferrari has given the Unica any added performance over the Tributo. As standard, that car comes with a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 bringing 710bhp and 568Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of under three seconds. Given that the Tributo costs just over £200,000, it’s likely that the Unica will have carried a serious premium.

