Search

06 May 2022

Yamaha Tricity 125 gains updates for 2022

Yamaha Tricity 125 gains updates for 2022

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 4:55 PM

Yamaha’s three-wheeled Tricity scooter has gained a range of revisions, bringing more tech and improved efficiency over the previous model.

The 125cc-powered scooter aims to be a choice for urban riders, as well as those who only have an A1 motorcycle licence. It’s equipped with a new Euro5 compliant engine, with a durable forged piston and a newly designed cylinder head. It also features Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation which brings nippy acceleration but with reduced fuel consumption.

The Tricity’s eco credentials are further boosted by a 32-bit starter-generator control unit that controls the engine’s electrical functions. A new Smart Motor Generator system combines the previous model’s separate generator and starter motor into one unit, giving very quiet starts and restarts as a result. A new stop-start system is also included to aid efficiency further.

Yamaha has also tweaked the Tricity’s steering system, allowing the front wheels to always carve a steady arc, even when leaning. This makes the whole bike feel more intuitive and easy to ride. The wheelbase is 60mm longer than before, while the engine mounts have been revised to give better comfort levels as well as improved refinement.

The twin rear shock system has also been refined, with the length of the shocks themselves giving 90mm of travel.

New LCD instruments are also included and can be paired to a rider’s smartphone via Yamaha’s MyRide app. In doing so, the rider can view notifications for incoming calls, email, text messages and more all via the bike’s LCD instruments. The app can also be used to see key information such as fuel consumption.

Two new colour schemes are also available with the new Tricity – Petrol Blue and Sand Grey. The new bike will be available from August this year, with prices announced closer to that time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media