Search

09 May 2022

New electric Ford E-Transit Custom revealed with 236-mile range

New electric Ford E-Transit Custom revealed with 236-mile range

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 11:55 AM

Ford has revealed the E-Transit Custom, an electric version of Europe’s best-selling van.

The Custom joins the larger electric Transit in Ford’s commercial vehicle line-up, and while it comes with less cargo space, it also provides an even more impressive range between charges.

While the regular Transit can go up to 196 miles on a full battery, the Custom can go 236 miles. Rivals vary in size and shape, which can have a big effect on range, but for context the Citroen e-Dispatch can do just over 200 miles while the bigger Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will go less than 100.

Many of the specific facts and figures will not be revealed until September ahead of production beginning in 2023, but Ford says it has installed a number of features based on conversations with van drivers and owners.

For example, ProPower Onboard technology allows external products to be plugged into the vehicle to provide power, such as for tools, lights and other devices that are needed while working.

The design is familiarly Transit, but up front the new LED headlights clearly distinguish this as the electric model.

Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe, said: “This is a watershed moment for commercial vehicle operators in Europe, and another hugely significant realisation of our Ford Pro ambitions.

“Europe’s best-selling van just went all-electric and – supported by our unique Ford Pro one-stop-shop of productivity-boosting services – the operating benefits this will bring to business across Europe cannot be overstated.”

The Ford Pro platform for commercial vehicles gives owners access to a single platform that provides specific software, charging, service and financing solutions designed for business users.

The Ford E-Transit Custom will enter production in the second half of 2023 at a heavily updated factory in Turkey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media