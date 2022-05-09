Search

09 May 2022

The first Aston Martin DBX707 customer car has been built in Wales

The first Aston Martin DBX707 customer car has been built in Wales

The first Aston Martin DBX707 customer car has rolled off the production line at the firm’s factory in St Athan, Wales.

The world’s most powerful SUV boasts a 4.0-litre V8 making 697bhp and 900Nm of torque, contributing to the 3.1-second 0-60mph time and 193mph top speed.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, David Davies MP, inspected the vehicle as it was completed.

To support the increased production for the model, Aston Martin hired 100 new technicians to work on the first Welsh-built production car for almost 50 years.

Michael Straughan, Chief Operating Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed.

“The initial reaction from customers and media has been tremendous, and as we ramp-up DBX707 production at St Athan, it is fantastic that we have also had the opportunity to grow our team and create more employment opportunities for people from the local community.”

Simon Hart added: “It’s great to see the iconic Aston Martin brand roll off the production line here in Wales, before being exported to countries around the world. The success of the DBX707 is testament to the highly skilled and hard-working team, and it’s fascinating to see how they work.”

The St Athan facility was built specifically to produce the firm’s new DBX SUV. The first example was finished in July 2020, just over four years after the investment in the facility was announced. At launch, up to 750 jobs were expected to be created.

News

