Search

10 May 2022

Used car sales are on the rise and buyers are turning to electric vehicles

Used car sales are on the rise and buyers are turning to electric vehicles

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 May 2022 1:25 AM

The UK used car market increased 5.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the previous year, new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have shown.

The second-hand car market has seen rapid price growth as the semiconductor chip crisis has caused the new car market to struggle to meet demand, driving buyers to used cars instead.

It means some 1,774,351 transactions took place, up 86,596 on Q1 2021, when dealerships were closed to the public during coronavirus-related lockdowns, forcing all sales to take place through click and collect services.

The bump in figures was largely driven by high sales in January and February, which were up 17.7 and 7.4 per cent on the same months last year. In March, sales were down 6.8 per cent, as they’re compared with the market recovering as dealers reopened last year.

Despite this growth compared with last year, used car transactions are down 12.2 per cent on the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic took hold.

The figures from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders indicate that used buyers are now flocking to electric vehicles. Although plug-in vehicles still make up less than four per cent of the market share, used electric vehicle sales were up 120.2 per cent.

Plug-in hybrids and hybrids were up 35.3 and 28.8 per cent respectively, too.

The Ford Fiesta was the most popular used car in the period, with 73,851 transactions. It was followed by the Vauxhall Corsa (61,236), Volkswagen Golf (56,787), Ford Focus (56,250) and Vauxhall Astra (43,527).

Black was by far the most popular colour, representing over 350,000 sales, followed by blue with just over 291,000 and silver just over 2,000 units behind. Grey and white made up the top five, with over a quarter of a million units each.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “With the new car market hampered by ongoing global supply shortages, growth in the used car market is welcome, if unsurprising especially given we were in lockdown last year.

“Electric car sales are energising the market, with zero emission vehicles starting to filter through in larger numbers to consumers looking forward to driving the latest and greenest vehicles.

“Although there is some way to go before we see the recent growth in new EVs replicated in the used market, a buoyant new car market will be vital to help drive fleet renewal which is essential to the delivery of carbon savings.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media