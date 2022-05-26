Search

26 May 2022

Maserati’s MC20 Cielo makes global debut

Maserati’s MC20 Cielo makes global debut

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 11:55 AM

Maserati has unveiled the convertible version of its MC20 supercar – called Cielo.

Powered by a 621bhp twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Cielo manages to weigh just 65kg more than the hardtop version. It’ll also manage the 0-60mph sprint in just under three seconds.

Underpinned by a carbon-fibre platform – the same one that is used under the coupe and will be utilised by the upcoming electric version – the Cielo features an electric folding roof that can be opened or closed in 12 seconds. Launch versions of the car will also feature a new three-layer metallic colour called Acquamarina, which is also available as part of Maserati’s Fuoriserie customisation programme.

A clever electrochromatic window is also fitted to the Cielo and it can be changed from clear to opaque at the touch of the central screen. It uses polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology to quickly change how much light is allowed to enter the cabin. The same butterfly doors as the coupe feature on the Cielo, too.

A variety of safety systems have been fitted to the Cielo, including blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. A new 360-degree parking camera is included, too.

There’s also the option to add a premium sound system from Sonus Faber. It has been specifically designed for this convertible version and incorporates 12 speakers to create a ‘natural sound’, according to Maserati.

Much like the hard-top, the Cielo incorporates a stripped-back interior but features high-definition screens giving access to a variety of functions.

As yet, Maserati has not announced pricing and specifications for the new MC20 Cielo, but it’s likely to exceed the £189,520 starting price for the coupe variant.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media