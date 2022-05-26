Smart’s new #1 electric SUV will go on sale in December

Smart has released new details about its upcoming electric SUV – the #1.

Signalling the start of a new period of reinvention for Smart – which is now a joint venture between Mercedes and Chinese automotive giant Geely – the arrival of the #1 marks a push upmarket for the brand.

It has now been announced that following its unveiling last month, the #1 will go on sale in December 2022 ahead of first deliveries commencing in the middle of 2023.

Smart has also revealed that a new Launch Edition specification will be available initially. Just 1,000 examples of this grade are coming to Europe – of which just 100 will come to the UK – but they bring a high level of standard equipment including 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-speaker Beats sound system, matrix headlights and wireless smartphone charging. It also gets a standout white with gold roof colour scheme.

Underneath the #1 sits a 268bhp electric motor hooked up to a 66kWh battery, enabling a claimed range of up to 273 miles. Plus, rapid charging means that the battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

David Browne, CEO of Smart UK, said: “The Smart #1 represents the start of a new era for our brand. Its comprehensive offering of outstanding design, exceptional space utilisation and connected solutions is confidence-inspiring to customers and is a strong signal of intent for our product portfolio moving forward.

“Our Launch Edition offers customers an exclusive opportunity to be the first to experience our vision for a new generation of fully electric urban mobility when it hits the road mid-next year.”

Smart has yet to announce full pricing for the #1, but it’s expected that this will be revealed very soon.