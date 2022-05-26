Search

26 May 2022

Ambulance Service replaces all non-emergency transport vehicles with fleet of Kia e-Niro EVs

26 May 2022 4:55 PM

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has replaced all of its non-emergency patient transport vehicles with a fleet of electric vehicles.

Sixteen Kia e-Niro crossovers will be used for patients in Derbyshire who need medical or clinical support to travel between appointments. The move should reduce the NHS Trust’s carbon dioxide emissions by 96 tonnes per year.

The vehicles will be charged at various public charging points across the local area with the battery offering a potential range of up to 282 miles. The trust says its vehicles average 90 miles per day, so shouldn’t require topping up too often.

Andy Watson, fleet assistant general manager for EMAS, said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to introduce these fully electric, zero-emissions vehicles to our fleet. With these now fully operational, we are immediately putting them into service as we respond to the needs of our patients.”

Aside from the environmental benefits, EMAS says the e-Niros are also bigger than the cars they replace, making them more comfortable for drivers and passengers and easier to get in and out of.

The purchase of a fleet of EVs is part of the trust’s target of becoming net zero by 2040.

Stacie Scullion, sustainability, energy and compliance manager at EMAS, said: “Our operational fleet accounts for 65 per cent of the emissions we control directly.

“Changing 16 diesel cars in Derbyshire to electric vehicles will reduce our fleet emissions by 96 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) per year and will have the greatest benefit to reducing our overall climate impact.

“The climate emergency is also a health emergency and these zero emission cars are welcomed at EMAS as we recognise their importance in reducing the negative health impacts caused by air pollution.”

