Search

22 Jun 2022

Drivers urged to stay ‘Blue Light Aware’ by road safety specialist

Drivers urged to stay ‘Blue Light Aware’ by road safety specialist

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 1:31 PM

Motorists are urged to make sure that they are ‘Blue Light Aware’ by a leading road safety specialist to stay safe when helping emergency service vehicles.

GEM Motoring Assist has outlined some essential advice on how drivers should react when they encounter a blue light vehicle out on the road.

Neil Worth, GEM chief executive, said: “We all want to help emergency service drivers, and most of the time it’s just a simple case of pulling over to let them pass.

“But we need to ensure that anything we do as drivers is safe and legal. That’s because we must all follow the rules of the road, even when giving way to an emergency vehicle.”

GEM says that drivers should remember to stay safe and legal and that ‘no one expects you to put yourself at risk or break the law in order to help an emergency vehicle’. Staying calm and alert is also suggested, with motorists urged to give themselves more time in order to better respond to an emergency vehicle approaching.

The road safety charity also suggests that drivers don’t ‘make judgements on which emergency vehicles deserve your help and which ones don’t’, with a ‘consistently thoughtful’ attitude best adopted instead. It’s also best to remain stationary until a blue light vehicle has fully passed completely. Drivers should also listen out for additional sirens in case more than one emergency vehicle is trying to get by.

Worth added: “So do set aside a few minutes to understand the best ways you can help when there’s an emergency vehicle trying to get through. Not only will you be better placed to stay legal and safe, you’ll be doing your bit to help when someone’s life could depend on it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media