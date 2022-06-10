Search

22 Jun 2022

Jenson Button to tackle Goodwood hill in Radford Type 62-2

Jenson Button to tackle Goodwood hill in Radford Type 62-2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 2:41 PM

The Radford Type 62-2 will undergo its first public global dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month with Jenson Button behind the wheel.

The Type 62-2 is built in partnership with Lotus and takes inspiration from the firm’s 1960s Type 62 race car, taking the design of the classic but upgrading it with modern features and mechanicals.

It has already undergone several improvements since it was first released in 2021. Thanks to a collaboration with Rock Engineering tweaks have been made to the chassis and spaceframe, while a partnership with JUBU Performance has seen the engine upgraded too. The car’s weight has been brought down as well, while the engine now sits lower and more forward, therefore improving the car’s centre of gravity,

Radford is backed by Formula One World Champion Jenson Button and television presenter Ant Anstead. The firm takes inspiration from the British coachbuilding firm of the same name, which supplied vehicles to a variety of celebrity clients including all four Beatles.

Jenson Button said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a fantastic event, and I am looking forward to showcasing the driving capabilities and performance of our updated and refined Type 62-2 on the iconic hillclimb. This is an exciting opportunity for both motoring and motorsport fans, and I can’t wait to reveal all of the engineering changes we have made to the car as they come from F1-inspired pedigree.”

The Radford Type 62-2 will be on display at the Michelin Supercar Paddock during the Festival of Speed, which takes place between June 23 and 26. It’ll take on the famous hill twice a day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media