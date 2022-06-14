Citroen Ami finance deals announced as orders open for quirky EV

Citroen has announced that its new Ami EV will be available from just £19.99 a month as orders open for the vibrant model.

Described by Citroen as an ‘electric quadricycle’, the Ami is designed to serve as an alternative to a moped in inner-city areas. The dinky model seats just two people and can be charged with a household plug socket in three hours, giving it a range of 46 miles.

Though Citroen was initially unsure as to whether to introduce the model to the UK, around 2,000 have now reserved an Ami with a £250 refundable fee, with customers now able to confirm their orders from today.

Citroen has now announced finance offers for the Ami, with the firm offering the model from just £19.99 per month over 24 months, albeit customers will have to stump up a relatively sizable deposit of £2,369.45. At the end of the two-year deal, if a customer wishes to keep their Ami, they’ll have to pay an optional final payment of £5,594.

Alongside the regular Ami, Citroen is also offering a ‘Cargo’ model that’s designed for inner-city couriers.

Citroen UK’s managing director, Eurig Druce, said: “Having Ami in the UK is crucial, bringing our ‘Power to the People’ brand positioning to life – emphasising that Citroen offers every kind of electric for all kinds of people.

“To be able to offer a fun and fabulous all-electric urban transport solution like Ami for just £19.99 per month is something we are really proud of – it is another example of Citroën at its very best, delivering affordable electric mobility for all.”

I’m so pleased to be able to share the first consumer offer for #CitroënAmi 100% ëlectric. At just £19.99 a month over 2 years with a customer deposit, @CitroenUK’s Ami is an affordable, fun and fabulous all-electric urban transport solution! 👉https://t.co/EzsUV7s189 pic.twitter.com/4HkmimWmBz — Eurig Druce (@EurigDruce) June 14, 2022

The EV can only be bought online, with Citroen having a dedicated ‘Ami Expert’ team to help process orders. First deliveries of the Citroen Ami are expected in late summer.