Volkswagen’s ID.5 gains new entry-level trim

Volkswagen has added a new entry-level specification to its electric ID.5 EV coupe-SUV.
The new Style trim level is available with all three of the ID.5’s powertrain options – Pro, Pro Performance and GTX – and brings the car’s starting price to £49,735. This rises to £51,210 for a Pro Performance model or £55,570 for the range-topping GTX setup.
All versions come equipped with a 77kWh battery, enabling up to 316 miles of range in the Pro and Pro Performance variants, or 300 miles in the more powerful GTX. Thanks to a charging capacity of 135kW, the ID.5 can also be charged from 0-80 per cent in as little as 29 minutes when hooked up to a rapid charger.
Francesca McGuinn, ID. family product marketing manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The ID.5 is packed with every convenience, innovation and luxury that a customer might need, with only selected items on the optional extras list.
“That’s why it’s so exciting that the ID.5 Style has arrived, bringing with it a lower entry price for the model, but the same blend of sustainability, quality and head-turning style that mark out ID. models from their competitors.”
Volkswagen says that the ID.5 Style comes with a high level of standard equipment and, as such, only has a few options that can be added on. These include an energy-efficient heat pump that can help to optimise the car’s charging levels (£1,050) a three-pin charging cable (£190) and an upgraded infotainment system (£1,350).
