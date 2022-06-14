Search

22 Jun 2022

Skoda’s Air Care system could help hayfever sufferers this summer

Skoda’s Air Care system could help hayfever sufferers this summer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jun 2022 2:25 PM

Summer can be a nightmare for hayfever sufferers, with high pollen counts contributing to symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes and tickly throats. It can also prove a real hazard for motorists.

However, Skoda’s Climatronic Air Care system could help these issues by automatically activating the air recirculation function if it detects that pollutant levels have risen. The filter also helps to remove dust particles, allergens and odours from entering the cabin.

Should the air recirculation function be activated, it will prevent contaminated air from entering the cabin. Instead, it will clean the internal air through recirculation. During this process, the air is passed through a carbon cabin filter that removes all smaller particles and – most importantly for hayfever sufferers – pollen, too.

In order to prevent the windscreen from misting up, an air conditioning compressor is automatically activated, with air directed towards the windscreen and windows. If the cabin becomes too humid, the intensity of the air being sent through the recirculation process is increased.

A wide variety of Skoda models come equipped with these sensors, including the firm’s Kodiaq, Karoq and Octavia. The Czech firm’s Enyaq iV electric SUV also incorporates the air recirculation system.

Skoda has stated that existing owners should ensure that their cabin filters are changed every 18,000 to 36,000 miles to ensure that they are still filtering a high level of pollutants out. The firm suggests replacing them in spring or early summer in order to prepare for the first pollen arrival.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media