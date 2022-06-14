Skoda’s Air Care system could help hayfever sufferers this summer

Summer can be a nightmare for hayfever sufferers, with high pollen counts contributing to symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes and tickly throats. It can also prove a real hazard for motorists.

However, Skoda’s Climatronic Air Care system could help these issues by automatically activating the air recirculation function if it detects that pollutant levels have risen. The filter also helps to remove dust particles, allergens and odours from entering the cabin.

Should the air recirculation function be activated, it will prevent contaminated air from entering the cabin. Instead, it will clean the internal air through recirculation. During this process, the air is passed through a carbon cabin filter that removes all smaller particles and – most importantly for hayfever sufferers – pollen, too.

In order to prevent the windscreen from misting up, an air conditioning compressor is automatically activated, with air directed towards the windscreen and windows. If the cabin becomes too humid, the intensity of the air being sent through the recirculation process is increased.

A wide variety of Skoda models come equipped with these sensors, including the firm’s Kodiaq, Karoq and Octavia. The Czech firm’s Enyaq iV electric SUV also incorporates the air recirculation system.

Skoda has stated that existing owners should ensure that their cabin filters are changed every 18,000 to 36,000 miles to ensure that they are still filtering a high level of pollutants out. The firm suggests replacing them in spring or early summer in order to prepare for the first pollen arrival.