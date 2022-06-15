Search

22 Jun 2022

Dacia’s range gets new branding in design refresh

Dacia’s range gets new branding in design refresh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 12:55 PM

Dacia has announced a series of styling updates that will be applied across its current range of cars.

The revised Sandero, Jogger and Duster all now feature the updated Dacia ‘Link’ emblem, which is incorporated into the front grille design of all three cars. The logo has been simplified, too, making it ‘easily identifiable’ when viewed up close or from far away, according to Dacia. It’s also featured on the wheel centres of the cars.

Both the Sandero Stepway and Duster also now feature a ‘Monolith Grey’ finish for the roof rails, front and rear skid plates and wing mirrors.

Denis Le Vot, Dacia CEO said: “The reveal of the entire Dacia range with the new visual identity marks the third and final chapter of the deployment strategy which began more than a year ago. This new universe is in line with our values – simple, robust, authentic – in a more assertive and modern way. This deployment is a new visible impetus for Dacia in achieving its ambitions.”

All three cars are being updated simultaneously, with the new-look vehicles set to debut at the Mondial de Paris in October, prior to the first vehicles arriving in dealerships just after. Customers are able to order one of the updated models from June 16.

Dacia has also announced that it will implement one of the commitments made by Renault Group at its annual general meeting last year, and will become the Group’s first brand to have all of its vehicles limited to a top speed of 112mph.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media