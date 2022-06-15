Search

22 Jun 2022

Polestar 4 teased as new coupe-SUV

15 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

Polestar has given us our closest look yet at the brand’s upcoming model range as the brand gears up to expand.

The Swedish electric car company, paired with Volvo, launched in 2019 with its ‘1’ sports GT model. That was followed a year later with the electric ‘2’ (pictured far left), which has been key to the brand’s expansion.

Now Polestar is gearing up to launch a range of new models, with the brand providing further glimpses of the new models.

One key addition is the Polestar 3 (second from left). Although the new SUV isn’t due to be fully unveiled until October, the brand has already shown a side image of it, and has now released a completely undisguised image showing the rear. Displaying a dashing profile and striking full-width rear LED lights, it trumpets a slightly different design direction from the firm.

But the main centrepoint in the image is the Polestar 4, which is confirmed to be a coupe-SUV, with its rakish roofline clearly visible, despite the model’s disguise. The firm says the 4 will be launched in 2023 and ‘enters one of the most competitive market segments in terms of demand, performance and design’.

At the far right is the Polestar 5 – a striking new four-door GT car that has been heavily previewed and teased. Said to be in ‘advanced stages of development’, a prototype 5 will be shown in public for the first time at the forthcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is being held from June 23 to 26.

The EV manufacturer has said it is now operating in 25 global markets, and has expanded into the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Spain, Ireland and Portugal this year alone. Polestar hopes to increase this to 30 by the end of 2023.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said: “Selling already in 25 countries across the globe, Polestar has a unique position in the pure EV market. We are a real company, not one based on slideshow promises.

“More than 55,000 Polestar cars are on the roads globally today and we are launching a stunning portfolio of three new models in just three years. These gorgeous EVs are all in advanced development stages, and we have the ability to produce great-quality cars with our experienced industrial partners.”

