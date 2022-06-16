Search

22 Jun 2022

Car salesman reunited with customer whose life he saved

Car salesman reunited with customer whose life he saved

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 1:55 PM

A car salesman has been reunited with a customer whose life he saved after suffering a cardiac arrest while at the dealership.

John Ryder, 82, had taken his car into Holdcroft Nissan Crewe to have it serviced, but while waiting suffered a cardiac arrest while in the showroom. Thankfully, the dealer had a defibrillator installed onsite, with car sales controller Cameron Love, 28, coming to the rescue to provide emergency treatment, and staying with Ryder until paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to hospital by ambulance, and underwent a triple heart bypass operation, and has been recovering at home in Macclesfield in recent weeks.

Now, the pair have met up to be reunited at the Nissan showroom in Crewe, following Ryder’s successful operation.

Speaking about the incident, Love said:  “I was at the photocopier, minding my own business, and I heard a commotion – a customer in the showroom was unfortunately on the floor and not breathing.

‘‘Another customer had started CPR, then I put the defibrillator on the patient and delivered an electric shock. Luckily, we managed to revive him. My colleague Mandy was amazing – her help on the phone was invaluable and we cleared the area ready for the ambulance crew.’’

In recognition of his quick actions, Love has also received a special ‘Dealer Ambassador’ prize by Nissan. The dealer’s service advisor Mandy Everall also played an important role, who was on the phone to paramedics during the incident.

Though Ryder’s memory of the situation is hazy, he said: “Cameron did an excellent job. I am enormously grateful to him and the bonus was that the garage didn’t charge me for my service!’’

Ryder and his wife Winnifred are now looking forward to celebrating their Diamond wedding anniversary next year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media