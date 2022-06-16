Car salesman reunited with customer whose life he saved

A car salesman has been reunited with a customer whose life he saved after suffering a cardiac arrest while at the dealership.

John Ryder, 82, had taken his car into Holdcroft Nissan Crewe to have it serviced, but while waiting suffered a cardiac arrest while in the showroom. Thankfully, the dealer had a defibrillator installed onsite, with car sales controller Cameron Love, 28, coming to the rescue to provide emergency treatment, and staying with Ryder until paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to hospital by ambulance, and underwent a triple heart bypass operation, and has been recovering at home in Macclesfield in recent weeks.

Now, the pair have met up to be reunited at the Nissan showroom in Crewe, following Ryder’s successful operation.

Speaking about the incident, Love said: “I was at the photocopier, minding my own business, and I heard a commotion – a customer in the showroom was unfortunately on the floor and not breathing.

‘‘Another customer had started CPR, then I put the defibrillator on the patient and delivered an electric shock. Luckily, we managed to revive him. My colleague Mandy was amazing – her help on the phone was invaluable and we cleared the area ready for the ambulance crew.’’

In recognition of his quick actions, Love has also received a special ‘Dealer Ambassador’ prize by Nissan. The dealer’s service advisor Mandy Everall also played an important role, who was on the phone to paramedics during the incident.

Though Ryder’s memory of the situation is hazy, he said: “Cameron did an excellent job. I am enormously grateful to him and the bonus was that the garage didn’t charge me for my service!’’

Ryder and his wife Winnifred are now looking forward to celebrating their Diamond wedding anniversary next year.