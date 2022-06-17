Search

22 Jun 2022

Fisker Ocean to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Fisker Ocean to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

The Fisker Ocean will be shown for the first time in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week.

Due to hit the market in the UK next year, the Ocean’s appearance at the Festival will be the first time that it has been on show here, ahead of production commencing in November.

Bringing an electric range of up to 390 miles, the Ocean – which will cost from £34,990 when it goes on sale – brings a high level of standard equipment, including a panoramic roof, 17.1-inch infotainment screen and a digital rear-view mirror. High-spec Ocean Extreme models build on this with three driver modes, Fisker’s HyperSound audio system and a revolving centre screen.

Henrik Fisker, CEO, said: “We are on track to start Fisker Ocean production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria. The UK market is vital to Fisker, so right-hand drive Fisker Ocean vehicles will be available by mid-2023.

“Based on current reservation numbers, we expect the UK to be Europe’s second biggest electric vehicle market. Goodwood Festival of Speed Electric Avenue is the ideal location to make the UK debut of the Fisker Ocean and highlight all the exciting, cool features in the vehicle.”

Fisker has selected the UK as the headquarters for its speciality vehicle division, Fisker Magic Works. Here, special editions of the firm’s cars will be created alongside new high-performance projects.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place between June 23 and 26.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media