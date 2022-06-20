Search

Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe revealed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jun 2022 12:25 PM

Alpina has unveiled its new high-performance diesel D4 S Gran Coupe.

Utilising a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six diesel, the D4 S packs 350bhp and 730Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 168mph. Despite this performance, Alpina says that the D4 S will manage 40.9mpg combined, while CO2 emissions stand at 182g/km. Efficiency is helped through the fitment of mild-hybrid technology.

All cars use an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox as standard, too, while an all-wheel-drive system – based on BMW’s xDrive technology – is also fitted, boosting traction in the process.

The D4 S also rides on sports suspension, specifically tuned to work with the 20-inch, 20-spoke alloy wheels that have become an Alpina trademark. Silver as standard, these alloy wheels can also be finished in black or grey as an optional extra. All cars come with Pirelli P Zero tyres as standard, too.

Inside, all cars feature a plaque with the vehicle’s unique build number, while standard equipment includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, alongside a variety of assistance systems such as speed limit assist, cross-traffic alert and lane change warning. There’s also the option to upgrade the interior trim to high-quality Lavalina leather which, Alpina says, ‘is in a quality class of its own’.

The D4 S will cost €79,900 in Germany, putting it at around £69,000 in the UK.

